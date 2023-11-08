New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Government's cooperative body NCOL has kept the price tag of 'Bharat Organics' products lower than the market rate in order to promote organic products among the masses, NCOL Chairman Meenesh Shah said on Wednesday.

National Cooperative Organics Ltd (NCOL), a newly created cooperative body for the promotion of organic produce, commenced the sale of six organic products through Mother Dairy's Safal 150 outlets and online platforms.

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah launched the 'Bharat Organics' brand, its logo, website and brochure at an event here.

"Today, we began the sale of six organic products via 150 Safal outlets, which are mostly in Delhi. We are selling at a cheaper rate than the current market price," Meenesh Shah told reporters on the sidelines of the launch.

For instance, NCOL has priced tur dal at Rs 240 per kilogram, lower than the market rate of up to Rs 290-300 per kg.

The six products sold by NCOL are tur dal, chana dal, sugar, jowar atta, basmati rice and Sonamasoori rice.

"Our motto is to work at lower margins and high volumes. It will be cheaper than the market price. A major portion of profit will be shared with farmers," said Shah who is also chairman of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

He mentioned NCOL kept ready 40,000 packets of six organic products for the launch and plans to increase the volumes as it is in the process of creating a network of procurement, processing and distribution.

Initially, the focus will be on selling main stables and gradually vegetables, fruits, milk and milk products will be sold, he said.

Besides Safal outlets and online platforms, NCOL will sell organic products via outlets of other four promoters -- Amul, NCCF, Nafed, and NCDC.

About 1,000 societies have registered with NCOL so far. The cooperative has received about 2,000 applications, Shah added.

