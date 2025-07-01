New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is planning to transform the central Delhi's Mandi House area, which houses notable cultural centres, into a curated sculpture walk and art district along the lines of the existing ones in the US, UK and Japan.

The entire area, which includes Mandi House, the National School of Drama, FICCI Auditorium, Shri Ram Centre, India Gate-NGMA, Hyderabad House, Travancore Bhawan and Triveni Kala Sangam, may feature some of the creations from India's renowned sculptors before 2025 ends.

NDMC Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal made this announcement while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday.

He said the initiative builds on an earlier resolution to earmark a per cent of NDMC's total budget for the promotion of art, both visual and performing. A dedicated Urban Arts and Culture Forum has also been established to oversee a structured annual cultural calendar.

In the first phase of the project, NDMC plans to install sculptures by 10 of India's most renowned sculptors, each ranging from 10 to 15 feet in height.

Chahal said these would include works by Satish Gujral, Raghav Kaneria, Padma Shri Biman Bihari Das, Padma Shri Rajendra Tikku, KS Radhakrishnan, Arun Pandit, Ved Nair and the late Nagji Patel among others.

Eight artists have already confirmed their participation, he added.

Project head Artist Harshvardhan Sharma, a former board member of the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), said the sculptures will be made from stainless steel, bronze and stone, materials chosen for their durability and long-term sustainability.

"The project draws inspiration from international sculpture parks such as the Vigeland Sculpture Park in Norway, Yorkshire Sculpture Park in the UK, the Olympic Sculpture Park in the US, and the one on Naoshima Island in Japan," he added.

A full art calendar has also been drawn up, with an international painting symposium scheduled for September-October featuring 15 Indian artists and a national sculpture symposium in October-November featuring 10 Indian and five international sculptors.

The NDMC will provide logistics, accommodation and materials. Selected artworks will be displayed in prominent government buildings, the vice chairman added.

Chahal said the council is also working on a Bhakti Sangeet classical music festival, likely to be held in Nehru Park or Central Park. An art flea market, ancient tree identification drive and week-long music and dance workshops are also being planned.

