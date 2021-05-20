New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Media firm NDTV on Thursday reported an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 24.09 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 9.20 crore during the January-March period a year-ago, New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) said in a BSE filing.

Its total income was up 22.08 per cent to Rs 124.52 crore as against Rs 102 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses were at Rs 96.59 crore in Q4 FY 2020-21, up 7.93 per cent from Rs 89.49 crore earlier.

For the full fiscal 2020-21, NDTV's net profit was at Rs 74.86 crore. It was Rs 27.92 crore in the previous year.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 407.90 crore, up 3.79 per cent compared to Rs 392.97 crore in FY 2019-20.

Shares of NDTV on Thursday settled at Rs 74.25 on BSE, up 4.58 per cent from its previous close.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)