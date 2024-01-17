Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) AI-tech services provider Netradyne on Wednesday announced its collaboration with an LNG-powered heavy trucking logistics company GreenLine Mobility Solutions to enhance fleet and driver safety.

The collaboration will leverage Netradyne's flagship Driver.i's advanced vision-based technology to propel GreenLine's eco-friendly truck fleet, a statement said.

GreenLine Mobility, earlier known as Green Planet Logistics, is a premier LNG-powered heavy trucking logistics company.

Leveraging intelligent edge computing enables real-time assessment of driving behaviour and provides comprehensive insights for fleet managers, the statement said, adding its data-driven approach identifies areas of improvement, facilitating automated and targeted training programmes to elevate overall safety measures.

"By integrating Netradyne's Driver.i, our goal is to enhance driver safety, fostering a secure environment for our drivers," GreenLine Mobility Solutions CEO Anand Mimani said.

"Netradyne will ensure a smooth implementation and work closely with GreenLine Mobility to align better to their evolving business needs and together work towards creating safer roads and improved transportation standards in the industry," the statement said.

