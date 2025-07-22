Chennai, Jul 22 (PTI) Neuberg Pulse Diagnostics has inaugurated a state-of-the-art integrated diagnostics centre in Ranchi, Jharkhand, established at an outlay of Rs 30 crore, a top official said.

The company, part of the city-based Neuberg Diagnostics, has committed to investing over Rs 100 crore to set up diagnostic facilities across Jharkhand over the next two to three years.

For the Ranchi facility, Neuberg has partnered with Kolkata-based Pulse Diagnostics to strengthen its presence in the eastern region, including West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, and the Northeastern states.

Cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni has inaugurated the centre on July 21 by lighting a traditional lamp, in the presence of Neuberg Diagnostics Chairman and Managing Director GSK Velu and Neuberg Pulse Diagnostics CEO and Managing Director Sunaina Bihani, a press release issued on Tuesday said.

Located in Harmu Colony, Ranchi, the new centre will offer a comprehensive range of diagnostic services under one roof in pathology, radiology, nuclear medicine, cardiology, and gastroenterology.

It will provide over 6,000 routine and super-speciality tests, along with MRI, CT scan, digital and portable X-rays, advanced sonography, and more.

Commenting on the launch, GSK Velu said, “With the opening of Neuberg Pulse's integrated diagnostics centre in Ranchi, we are bringing a complete range of world-class diagnostic services — from preventive tests to advanced pathology and radiology—closer to the people of Jharkhand.”

“We are proud to launch this centre at the former residence of cricketing legend MS Dhoni and are happy to partner with him in this venture,” he added.

Sunaina Bihani said the Ranchi centre would serve as a hub as Neuberg expands across Jharkhand and neighbouring districts.

"The Neuberg Group has committed to investing Rs 100 crore in diagnostic facilities across Jharkhand over the next two to three years, beginning with a Rs 30 crore investment in its first centre," Binani added.

“Our focus is on building a robust, decentralised network to ensure every community has access to world-class diagnostic services at their doorstep,” she further said.

