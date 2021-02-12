New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) The new textile policy, which would help in promoting exports and creating employment opportunities, has not been finalised and is at the draft stage at present, Parliament was Informed on Friday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said the policy is being formulated by holding widespread consultations with various associations, industry bodies, states and other stakeholders, representing sub-sectors such as cotton, silk, jute, handloom, handicrafts, and powerloom.

"At present, New Textile Policy has not been finalised and it is at the draft stage," she said, adding the policy will give thrust on enhancing export performance and creating better employment opportunities.

In a separate reply, she said during the current cotton season 2020-21, (from October 2020 to September 30, 2021), as on February 6, Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has procured 90.87 lakh bales under the minimum support price (MSP) operations.

"CCI is procuring around 25,000 to 30,000 bales per day in the cotton growing areas wherever the prevailing kapas prices are ruling below MSP," she added.

Replying to another question, the minister said certain Indian textile products are listed in the US Trafficking Victims Protection Re-authorisation Act (TVPRA) child labour/ forced-labour List 2020.

She added that steps have been taken through Embassy of India in the US for delisting of such products.

