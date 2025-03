Guwahati, Mar 13 (PTI) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Thursday said it has been ranked second in maintaining punctuality in running of trains in the country on a single day.

According to an official release, NFR secured the second-highest position in punctuality performance among all zones of the Indian Railways on Wednesday.

"Demonstrating its commitment towards timely operations, NFR operated 138 mail/express trains on the day, out of which 132 trains ran on time, achieving an impressive punctuality percentage of 95.65 per cent," it said.

A key factor behind this achievement is the successful implementation of the Control Office Application Integrated Data Logger system across almost all major stations within the NFR zone, its Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said in the statement.

"This system enables real-time tracking and analysis of train movements, facilitating better coordination and swift decision-making to ensure punctual train operations," he said.

With an aim to further enhance its performance, NFR is actively working towards upgrading to more advanced systems that will provide improved automation, predictive analytics and enhanced operational control, it said.

"These advancements will significantly contribute to better train scheduling, minimised delays and improved passenger convenience," the release added.

