New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) State-owned NHAI on Monday said it is taking proactive measures to address flooding and waterlogging on the National Highways across the country.

Taking a multi-pronged approach to provide effective solution during monsoon, NHAI said it has launched a 15-day drive wherein NHAI officials, contractors and consultants are inspecting various stretches to identify critical areas which are prone to damage or are likely to be affected by waterlogging on National Highways.

Rainwater harvesting structures are being cleaned and desilted, a statement said, adding that drains and outlets are being fixed to ensure smooth water flow.

NHAI said efforts are being made to repair potholes on diversions/slip roads and main carriageways, desilt culverts, cross drains and clean weep holes and drainage in the areas with history of flooding and water logging.

Emergency equipment and material like excavators, sandbags, and signage are being mobilised at various waterlogging-prone sites to enable connectivity and provide safe & smooth movement of traffic during the monsoon rains, it added.

