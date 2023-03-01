New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) State-run hydro power giant NHPC has received approval of the competent authority for investment of Rs 31,876.39 crore to implement the Dibang Multipurpose Project (2,880 MW) in Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier in July 2019, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had approved the expenditure of Rs 1,600 crore on pre-investment activities and various clearances for Dibang Multipurpsoe Project (2880 MW), Arunachal Pradesh.

According to an exchange filing by NHPC, "Competent Authority has accorded investment approval for the implementation of Dibang Multipurpose Project (2880 MW), Arunachal Pradesh by NHPC with the estimated cost of Rs 31,876.39 crore at May 2021 Price Level, including budgetary support of Rs 6,159.40 crore towards flood moderation component and Rs 556.15 crore towards Enabling infrastructure (i.e. roads/ bridges etc.) from Government of India."

In July, 2019, the estimated total cost of project was Rs 28,080.35 crore including IDC & FC of Rs 3,974.95 crore at June 2018 price level.

The estimated completion period for the project was nine years from receipt of government sanction.

The project shall generate 2880MW (12x240MW) power to produce 11223MU of energy in a 90 per cent dependable year.

An official statement had said that this is the largest ever Hydro Electric Projects to be constructed in India.

The dam is 278 metres high and will be the highest dam in India once completed. The Project is located on river Dibang, in Lower Dibang Valley District of Arunachal Pradesh.

On completion, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh will get 12 per cent free power from the project i.e. 1346.76 MU. One per cent free power (i.e. 11 2 MUs will be given in Local Area Development Fund (LADF). The total value of benefit to Arunachal Pradesh from Free power and contribution to LADF will be Rs 26,785 crore over the project life of forty years.

Dibang Multipurpose Project (Dibang MPP) is envisaged as a storage based hydro-electric project with flood moderation as the key objective.

The construction of Dibang MPP shall prevent the sizeable downstream area from floods.

After implementation of master plan of Brahmaputra Board for flood moderation of all rivers contributing to river Brahmaputra, of which Dibang MP~ is one of the component, sizable area will be pro.tected from flooding and help in mitigating the perennial damage due to floods in Assam.

The project is having all statutory clearances viz. TEC, Environment Clearance, Forest Clearance (Stage-1) and Defence Clearance except Forest Clearance (Stage-ll)for seeking Investment Sanction from Govt. of India.

