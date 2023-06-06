New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) State-owned NHPC Ltd has signed an agreement with the Maharashtra government for setting up four pumped storage energy projects with 7,350 megawatt (MW) capacity in the state.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed with the Department of Energy, Government of Maharashtra for setting up pumped storage schemes and other renewable energy source projects, NHPC said in a statement.

The MoU was signed by Biswajit Basu, Director, (Projects), NHPC and Abha Shukla, Principal Secretary (Energy), Department of Energy, Maharashtra Government in the presence of Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

"The MoU envisages the development of four pumped storage projects aggregating to 7,350 MW namely Kalu -1,150 MW, Savitri - 2,250 MW, Jalond - 2,400 MW & Kengadi - 1,550 MW and other renewable energy source projects in the state," it said.

This shall be a stepping-start of NHPC in Maharashtra, RK Vishnoi, CMD of NHPC said, adding these projects will attract an investment of about Rs 44,000 crore and nearly 7,000 indirect and direct employment in the state.

The MoU entails harnessing the pump storage projects as energy storage solutions to achieve the national objective of energy transition -- 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030 and Net Zero by 2070.

