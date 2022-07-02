New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Government policy think tank NITI Aayog has released a compendium of Ayush-based practices from states and union territories for containing and managing the COVID-19 outbreak, an official statement said.

Also Read | IAF Recruitment 2022: Apply for 21 Group C Civilian Posts of the Indian Air Force; Check Details Here.

Releasing the compendium, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery said it is critical to communicate the learnings from the testing times during the COVID-19 outbreak about how Ayush practices implemented at national and state level benefited people.

Also Read | NVS Recruitment 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Begins Hiring for Post Graduate Teachers And Others on navodaya.gov.in; Check Details Here.

The compendium provides information focused on practices adopted by various states and UTs of India for strengthening the country's fight against COVID-19, using Ayush's resources and interventions, Bery added.

Also, speaking at the occasion, NITI Aayog member V K Paul said he is hopeful that practices documented in this compendium will be useful to address any future surge of the pandemic and also serve as a model of an integrative approach to health action.

According to the statement, in preparing the compendium of Ayush-based practices, NITI Aayog reached out to all state governments and administrations of union territories, requesting them to share Ayush practices they have undertaken for Covid-19 mitigation and management.

The report indicates that traditional healthcare systems in the country to be strengthened further, the statement said, adding that the integration of evidence-based Ayush services with the modern system has the potential to significantly strengthen India's healthcare system.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)