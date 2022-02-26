Chennai, Feb 26 (PTI) The Madras High Court has ruled that no state-run TASMAC retail liquor shop shall be located on agricultural land.

The first bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy gave the ruling while disposing of a PIL petition from Arun, seeking to restrain the Tiruvallur district administration and the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corproation (TASMAC) from locating the retail shop on a piece of agricultural land in Arambakkam village, based on his representation dated January 13, 2021.

When the matter came up for final hearing a couple of days ago, it was stated by the parties that the TASMAC shop in question was not made operational considering the fact that it was situated on agricultural land. It would not be allowed to be opened at the aforesaid location. It would be located at a place as per the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Liquor Retail Vending (In Shops and Bars) Rules, 2003, they added.

"In view of the joint statement made by all the parties, this writ petition is disposed of with a direction to the respondents not to open the TASMAC shop in the agricultural land where it was established, but the respondents would be at liberty to establish the same at a different location as per the 2003 Rules", the bench said.

