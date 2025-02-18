Noida, Feb 18 (PTI) Noida International Airport said it has partnered with global IT services provider Kyndryl to manage its technology infrastructure and ensure round-the-clock operational support.

The collaboration, announced on Monday, aims to leverage Kyndryl's expertise in managing complex IT environments to establish a cutting-edge digital ecosystem at the greenfield airport, the airport said in a statement.

Kyndryl, which provides tech supports to Bengaluru airport, Delta Airlines, and Etihad Airways, will draw on its three decades of experience in the aviation sector to provide Noida International Airport with advanced frameworks, delivery services, and governance practices for seamless technology-driven operations, the statement said.

Kyndryl will also manage NIA's IT estate on Kyndryl Bridge, an AI-powered open integration platform, to automate IT infrastructure and monitor real-time system health and performance.

Additionally, Kyndryl will implement cybersecurity measures, including first response systems, security policy administration, and real-time monitoring.

"Partnering with Kyndryl allows us to leverage their global expertise and innovative solutions to create a world-class airport that prioritizes passenger satisfaction and operational efficiency. Kyndryl's proven track record in managing complex IT environments ensures that we are well-equipped to meet the demands of modern aviation," said Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer of Noida International Airport.

Lingraju Sawkar, President of Kyndryl India, said, "It's a privilege to enter into a new customer engagement with Noida International Airport ahead of the airport launch as it allows us to bring into purview the entire gamut of technology, consulting, delivery, and sustainability services that Kyndryl offers as well as grow and develop along with the airport's expansion and growth."

Kyndryl said it has collaborated with leading aviation clients globally, including Singapore Aero Engine Services Private Limited (SAESL), Singapore Airlines, Etihad, Delta Airlines, and Bengaluru International Airport, to modernize IT systems and drive digital transformation.

Besides, the technology firm is also working with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to modernise its data centres through cloud services.

Noida International Airport is being built in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district in western Uttar Pradesh, approximately 75 km from Delhi. The airport is set to open for commercial flights this summer in its first phase, with a single terminal, one runway, and an annual passenger handling capacity of 12 million.

It will eventually be developed in four phases and is projected to become India's largest airport upon completion, with multiple runways and a capacity of handling 70 million passengers per year.

