Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 7 (PTI) A top official of NORKA Roots said on Friday that a student migration portal will be launched in the upcoming financial year to assist students planning to study abroad.

Chief Executive Officer Ajith Kolassery of NORKA Roots made this announcement while inaugurating a workshop on foreign labour migration and legal awareness, organised by the NORKA NRK Women's Cell in collaboration with the Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies (KITTS), as part of International Women's Day celebrations.

NORKA Roots is the field agency of the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA), overseeing matters related to Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs).

Kolassery stated that the portal will provide essential information on educational institutions in various countries, immigration laws, and other crucial details for aspiring students.

He also highlighted the benefits of registering on the 'Loka Keralam Online' web portal, which connects Malayalis abroad and ensures community support.

Dr Elsa Oommen, a representative of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), advised individuals to travel abroad only on a valid work or student visa for employment and education purposes.

Dr Neha Wadhwan, National Project Coordinator of the International Labour Organization (ILO), praised Kerala's expatriate policy and NORKA Roots' extensive efforts in supporting migrants. She noted that Kerala serves as a model state in ensuring social security for returning expatriates.

The workshop aimed to raise awareness about safe foreign labour migration procedures.

