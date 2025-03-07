Mumbai, March 07: Teachers assign responsibility to read out news headlines in school assemblies to some students. If you are one such student and looking for the school assembly news headlines today, we got you covered. LatestLY has prepared a list of important national, internationa, business, entertainment and sports news. Scroll down to access the school assembly news headlines for March 08, 2025, and prepare yourself for the day.

National News Headlines

In ‘War of Supremacy’, SGPC Removes Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, Appoints Kuldeep Singh Gargaj

MUDA Case: Karnataka High Court Quashes ED Summons to Siddaramaiah’s Wife, Minister Suresh

Jaguar Fighter Aircraft Crashes in Panchkula, Pilot Safe

Blatant Assault on Federalism: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Writes to Chief Ministers on Delimitation

International News Headlines

India and Bhutan Discuss Technological and Capacity Building Collaboration on Boundary-Related Work

Deteriorating Law and Order Situation in Bangladesh Further Exacerbated by Release of Violent Extremists: India

Philippines Terms Chinese Claims Over Palawan as Part of ‘Cognitive Warfare’

Accidental Fighter Jet Bombing Leaves 29 Injured, Including 15 Civilians in South Korea

US Supreme Court Rejects Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition Stay Request

Business News Headlines

Samsung Strike Ends at Tamil Nadu Plant, Workers Set To Return to Work

EPFO 3.0 Will Allow Subscribers To Withdraw PF From ATMs, App Launch Likely by May or June This Year

WTC Group Fraud Case: ED Arrests Promoter Ashish Bhalla, Gets Six Days Custody

Indian Stock Market Ends Flat, Smallcap Stocks Extend Rally

Entertainment News Headlines

K Sera Sera Box Office Files an FIR in a Case of Alleged Financial Fraud Within Their Company

Shahid Kapoor and Nora Fatehi Reach Jaipur To Be a Part of IIFA 2025

‘Inn Galiyon Mein’ Showcases the Power of Social Media in Today’s World Through the Trailer

‘India’s Got Latent’ Row: Ranveer Allahbadia Appears Before Assam Police for Questioning

Sports News Headlines

Shubman Gill, Steve Smith, Annabel Sutherland Among Nominees for ICC Player of the Month Awards for February

‘Trust Yourself, Unleash Your Strength’: Guinness Record Holder Sufiya Sufi’s Success Mantra for Women

‘No Need To Fear Anyone, Give Your Best’: Sakshi Malik’s ‘Fearless’ Message for Women’s Day

WPL 2025: MI Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur Penalised for Showing Dissent at Umpire’s Decision

