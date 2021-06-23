Aizawl, June 23 (PTI) The NSUI has asked the Mizoram government to take disciplinary action against a school for its alleged laxity in the submission of internal assessment marks of over 20 students to the MBSE, which prompted the board to withhold the students' results.

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) had withheld the results of the students when the results of the Class 12 board examination was declared on June 18, the NSUI alleged on Tuesday.

However, the marks obtained by the students in the board examinations and through internal assessment have been rectified by the MBSE on Tuesday.

A statement issued by the National Student Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, claimed that at least 23 students of Government Mizo Higher Secondary School in Aizawl were declared failed when the Class-12 board examinations results were declared on June 18 because the school "failed" to submit their internal assessment marks to the MBSE prior to the declaration of their results.

However, officials of the board put the student number at 25.

The NSUI said that the students belonged to Arts stream with a subject combination of Economics, Computer Science, Mathematics, English, and a vernacular subject (Mizo).

The laxity on the party of the school has mentally harassed the students, the NSUI alleged.

It asked the concerned authority to find out persons responsible for such an incident and take disciplinary action against them.

The school management in a statement has tendered an apology to all the parents and students concerned for hurting their sentiments citing it was "purely" a mistake.

Though the students were accorded internal assessment marks by the school, they were mistakenly missed in the list when internal assessment marks obtained by all the students was submitted to the board, the management said.

Meanwhile, an official of MBSE told PTI that the examination committee of the board has rectified the marks obtained by the 25 students of that school and their final marksheet (scorecard) were uploaded on the board's website on Tuesday.

