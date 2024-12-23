New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) State-run power giant NTPC on Monday said it has signed an initial pact with GRIDCO and CRUT to set up green hydrogen infrastructure in Odisha.

NTPC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GRIDCO, a Government of Odisha undertaking for Energy and Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), the public transit agency of the state government, on Monday, as per a statement.

The tripartite MoU intends to further green energy technologies in Odisha, especially green hydrogen mobility scheme.

As per the MoU, NTPC will set up a green hydrogen fuelling station in Bhubaneswar, along with hydrogen buses for short-haul and long-haul operations.

This will open an option of phasing out fossil fuel buses in favour clean and green fuels, bringing decarbonisation and energy security.

The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy has contributed partially for setting up of the project in Bhubaneswar.

The NTPC is operating the green hydrogen blending project in Surat for the last two years and has taken similar mobility initiatives in Leh, Greater Noida, and Gujarat's Kandla.

The NTPC is also developing the green hydrogen hub in Visakhapatnam and aims to reach 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032.

