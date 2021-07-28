Ramgarh (Jharkhand), July 28 (PTI) The 4000- MW super thermal power project of Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd , a joint venture between National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and Jharkhand Bijali Vitran Nigam Ltd, at Patratu in Ramgarh district has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The project has been delayed by a year and construction of the first unit of 3×800 MW capacity in phase-1 is likely to be commissioned by July 2023 instead of next year, the official said.

Sabastin Joseph, general manager (HR) of PVUNL said, "Under phase-1, 3x 800 MW capacity is under construction. The first unit of 800 MW capacity was scheduled to be commissioned in 2022 and other two units of same capacity were targeted to be commissioned in a gap of six months. But now due to the pandemic, the project has been delayed by one year."

The JV company namely Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd was incorporated on October 15, 2015.

It is a joint venture of a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd with shareholding of 74 per cent and Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd with shareholding of 26 per cent.

The official said that the JV took over assets of Patratu Thermal Power Station in April 2016.

Two years after the joint venture company took over the assets of old PTPS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid online foundation stone of the first phase of 2400 MW capacity NTPC-JV super thermal power project in Patratu from Dhanbad to be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 18,000 crore, official said.

According to project plan, a 3×800 MW capacity is to be set up in phase-1 followed by 2×800MW capacity in the second phase, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)