Bhubaneswar, Mar 30 (PTI) One more person was arrested in connection with the attack on police personnel during the Congress' Vidhan Sabha gherao programme, an officer said on Sunday.

The arrested person was identified as Chandan Sahu, 24, a resident of Haripur under Jatni police station but he was staying in Kharvelanagar area of Bhubaneswar, police said.

Also Read | What Is Nagastra-3, Indigenous Loitering Munition or Suicide Drone Being Developed by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited?.

Earlier, Mirza Islam Baig, a resident of Haridhashpur in Pahala area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, was arrested. Both were charged with rioting, criminal intimidation and several other offences, a senior officer said.

Several police personnel and party workers were injured after a clash broke out during the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' by Congress on March 27. In this connection, the police have registered three cases on March 28 at the Capital Police Station.

Also Read | Rajasthan Foundation Day 2025 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day on Which the State of Rajasthan Was Formed in 1949.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)