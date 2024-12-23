Jaipur, Dec 23 (PTI) The BJP's Rajasthan chief Madan Rathore on Monday said opposition leaders had always tried to confuse the public about the Constitution, Ambedkar and reservation.

In reality, it is the Congress that has always insulted Ambedkar, he claimed.

"The BJP has honoured Ambedkar. Alongside developing five sites associated with him, the BJP has also worked to realising his sentiments. The Congress has only done politics in his name," Rathore said in a statement.

The Congress' Rajasthan unit has announced an "Ambedkar Samman March" in all districts on Tuesday to protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's "objectionable remarks" about Ambedkar in Parliament.

Rathore also condemned the behaviour of opposition lawmakers, referring to last week's face-off between ruling and opposition MPs on the Parliament premises.

"I was present with BJP MPs in the Parliament complex, the scene was very unfortunate. The Congress is agitating on irrelevant issues but the public understands this. The central and state governments, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are continuously doing public welfare work," he said.

Rathore said Good Governance Day would be observed on former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Veer Bal Diwas will be celebrated around the country to commemorate the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh's two sons, he added.

