Mangaluru, Mar 22 (PTI) The family of a youth, whose organs were donated by parents after he was declared brain dead, was provided with Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister's special grant fund.

Yashraj (16), son of Tyagaraj-Mamata Karkera couple, residents of Ullal was thrown out of a city bus on September 7 last year as he was going to college. A seriously injured Yashraj was admitted to a hospital where he was declared brain dead by doctors on September 13. The parents decided to donate his organs to the needy patients.

Mangaluru MLA U T Khader, who visited the house of Yashraj had assured the family to get relief from special grant of the CM's fund.

Khader said awareness should be created among the public about organ donation, which is an emotional issue. Yashraj's family has set an example society with the decision and six people were given a new lease of life with his organs, he said.

