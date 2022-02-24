Chennai, Feb 24 (PTI): Over four kilograms of gold ornaments were recovered in a raid conducted under the operation 'Satark' in trains to curb illegal transportation of the precious metal, the Southern Railway said.

The Southern Railway RPF wing has embarked on the operation 'Satark' (Be Careful) from January to prevent illegal transportation of jewellery and other illicit drugs.

Acting on specific inputs during such an operation, the special team of the RPF wing undertook intensive checks between Karaikkal and Tiruchirappalli in the Ernakulam Express on Wednesday, a press release said.

The team examined the baggage of a passenger and recovered 4.90 kg of gold ornaments as the passenger did not hold any valid documents for the yellow metal. The special team handed over the gold items and the passenger to the tax department, Tiruchirappalli. The tax authorities also levied tax of Rs 17.28 lakh, the release added.

