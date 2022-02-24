Liverpool's massive 6-0 victory over Leeds in the Premier League was not only about the Reds closing their gap with Manchester City in the Premier League. But it was also about Mohamed Salah, breaking what was a terrific Premier League record held by the Didier Drogba. Salah just keeps on impressing for Liverpool and his double and an assist against Leeds made him the African with most goal contributions in Premier League history. Premier League 2021–22: Liverpool Thrash Leeds United 6–0 To Move to Within 3 Points of Man City

The Egyptian might have failed to inspire his team to the African Cup of Nations 2021 title earlier this year but that did not deter him from displaying the terrific form he is in. The winger converted two penalties and notched up an assist to take his goal involvement tally in the Premier League to 160, one more than Drogba. Salah, currently in his second Premier League stint, earlier played for Chelsea from 2014-16.

What makes Salah's record special is that he achieved these figures in 72 fewer matches than Drogba. The Ivorian had 104 goals and 55 assists in the Premier League while playing for Chelsea from 2004-12 and 2014-15. Besides breaking Drogba's incredible record, Salah also extended his lead at the top of the Premier League with 19 goals. Also, he is at the top of the assists chart alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold with 10 assists.

