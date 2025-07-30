New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The number of children receiving support under the non-institutional care services witnessed a sharp rise of more than 40 per cent in 2024-25 from 2023-24, the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) said on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for WCD Savitri Thakur said 1,70,895 children have been supported under sponsorship, foster care and after-care arrangements in FY 2024-25 -- a 40.23 per cent increase from the previous year.

Also Read | New UPI Rules Effective From August 1, 2025: From Daily Balance Check Limits to Autopay Timing Restrictions, List of Key Changes for People Using GPay, PhonePe, Paytm and More.

"In comparison to FY 2023-24, there has been a significant rise in the number of children receiving non-institutional care, which reflects the government's growing focus on family and community-based alternatives," Thakur said.

Additionally, 76,882 children were supported through institutional care under Mission Vatsalya during the same period, she said.

Also Read | Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana 2025 Deadline: Who Can Apply, Documents Required and How To Claim PMFBY Crop Insurance Before July 31.

Mission Vatsalya is the Centre's flagship programme aimed at ensuring comprehensive child protection, including care, rehabilitation and reintegration of vulnerable children.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)