Gurugram, Feb 20 (PTI) A parking attendant at a bus stand here was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a female inspector and assaulting a sub-inspector, police said on Thursday.

An FIR was registered against the accused, Abhishek alias Sunny, a parking attendant at Sohna bus stand, and he was produced before a city court, which sent him to judicial custody, officials said.

Police said the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when inspector Rajma Devi and sub-inspector Rajjak Khan were patrolling near the Sohna bus stand.

A parking attendant, who was issuing parking slips, got into an argument with them and insisted on charging the inspector for her vehicle, despite them standing outside the parking area, they said.

When the sub-inspector questioned the accused, he allegedly got enraged and started a scuffle. As the lady inspector intervened, he allegedly pushed her and also threatened to kill the officers, police said.

A police team soon arrived at the spot and detained Abhishek from Lala Kherli village, they added.

A video of the incident has surfaced, showing the accused throwing the sub-inspector against a car and slapping him. Abhishek was also seen pushing the lady inspector.

The sub-inspector suffered a chest injury and was referred to a hospital in Gurugram, police said.

“We have arrested the accused and registered an FIR against him. He was produced before a city court and sent to judicial custody,” Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sohna, Jitender Kumar said.

