New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) A Parliamentary committee on Tuesday pitched for exploration of reserves of manganese ore and other minerals in states like Jharkhand, Odisha and Karnataka, an official statement said.

The Consultative Committee of Parliament for Ministry of Steel also said a research and development (R&D) team should be constituted to work out the possibility of usage of manganese in e-vehicle batteries.

Also Read | Philadelphia Woman Reportedly Gives Birth in Tesla's Front Seat While on Autopilot.

During the meeting of the committee, Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, who is the chairman of the body, along with Minister of State (MoS) for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste directed CPSEs under his ministry to take up the issue of manganese ore exploration with state governments and explore possibilities of new manganese bearing areas in the country.

"Members of the committee suggested for exploration and survey of minerals in Jharkhand, Odisha and Karnataka and that a Research & Development team to be constituted to work out the possibility of usage of manganese in E-vehicles batteries," the statement issued by the Ministry of Steel said.

Also Read | TCS, Wipro, HCL, Byjus, Toyota To Be Among 40 Companies To Take Part in Job Fair in Belagavi on December 23.

The committee also discussed a "wide gamut of issues", including usage of manganese ore, its production in India and contribution of state-owned MOIL in country's manganese production.

MOIL contributes around 45 per cent of domestic production and has drawn up a plan to increase production to up to 1.8 million tonnes (MT) by 2024-25 and 3.5 MT by 2030.

Speaking on steel output, the steel minister said as per the current progress, India is likely to achieve a record production of 115 MT this year.

Members of Parliament Chandra Prakash Choudhary, Janardan Singh Sigriwal, Prataprao Govindrao Patil Chikhlikar and Vijay Baghel, besides senior ministry officials, were among those who took part in the meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)