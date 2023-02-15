New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Patel Engineering on Wednesday said the company, with its joint venture partners, has been declared the lowest bidder for carrying out projects worth Rs 1,567 crore in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

These orders include construction of a pressure irrigation system to supply water in Madhya Pradesh and construction and commissioning of works comprising of civil and allied works under lift irrigation scheme of Krishna Marathwada Irrigation Project in Maharashtra.

Also Read | Jharkhand Horror: Lovelorn Girl Meets Tragic End Ahead of Valentine's Day, Lover Rapes and Kills Her by Inserting Iron Rod in Private Parts.

All projects are scheduled to be completed in three years, the company said in a statement.

"The projects underscores the trust and confidence reposed in us and going forward, it will spur expansion of our business as we continue to work on our strategic roadmap for the future," Patel Engineering Ltd Chairman & Managing Director Rupen Patel said.

Also Read | WPI Inflation Eases to 2-Year Low of 4.73% in January 2023; Food Items Turned Expensive.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)