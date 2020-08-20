Karimnagar, (Telangana) Aug 20 (PTI): Three people have been arrested for a bid to smuggle 250 quintals of subsidy rice to Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police under Ramagundam Commissionerate in Peddapalli district, Telangana, seized a truck with the PDS (public distribution system)rice on the outskirts of Kannala village.

Also Read | Harley Davidson Might Exit Indian Market Due To Poor Sales: Report.

The three were arrested, and the rice worth Rs 4 lakh was seized, the police said.

The rice was allegedly being taken to Ambapura in Madhya Pradesh where the commodity fetches more money, Ramagundam Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana told PTI.

Also Read | Ro-Ro Ferry Services Resume Between Mumbai And Mandwa; Know Schedule, Fare And How to Book Tickets.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)