Mumbai, August 20: The M2M Ferries has resumed roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) ferry service from today. The M2M Ferries operates ro-ro ferries between Mumbai and Alibaug in Mandwa. The state’s first ro-ro service between Mumbai’s Ferry Wharf and Mandwa in Alibag was launched in March. The service had been shut since March when a nationwide lockdown was announced to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). On the first day, the M2M Ferries registered booking for 100 passengers and 30 cars. Mumbai: Ferry Boat 'Ajanta' Capsizes Off Mandwa Beach, All Passengers Rescued.

Ro-Ro Ferry Fare: The ticket cost is Rs 300 per passenger. If you are carrying a pet, you will be charged Rs 300 extra. For a two-wheeler, the fare is Rs 200 and for a bicycle Rs 100. For small, medium and large cars, ticket costs are Rs 800, Rs 1000 and Rs 1200 respectively. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Special Trains: Western Railway to Run 20 Trips of 5 Ganpati Special Trains; Ticket Booking to Start From August 16; Check List of Trains.

Ro-Ro Ferry Schedule: The M2M Ferries will operate ro-ro ferries till August 30 for now. Below is the complete schedule for ro-ro ferry service between Mumbai and Mandwa.

How to Book Ro-Ro Ferry: For booking, you can call 8291902662 and 9920186261. At present, the M2M Ferries is not taking bookings for more than 300 passengers and 60 cars for each trip whereas its capacity is close to 500 passengers and 145 cars. The operator is taking precautions during the journey in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. M2M Ferries said, “In light of the current times, M2M Ferries has taken considerable precaution to maintain the health and safety of passengers, crew, ground staff and the other support staff on-board as well as at the terminal through their #SailSafe initiative.”

