New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) PFC Consulting Limited (PFCCL) has transferred two transmission projects to Apraava Energy Private Limited, and one project to Sterlite Power.

Also Read | Nuh Violence: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Accuses Haryana CM Manohar Lal of Non-Cooperation, Questions Offer To Help Arrest Monu Manesar.

PFCCL is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation (PFC), a non-banking financial company under the Ministry of Power.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: Drunk Woman's SUV Runs Amok, Rams Into Parked Vehicles in Vishakhapatnam; Video Surfaces.

"PFCCL has transferred two transmission projects specific special purpose vehicles (SPVs) namely Fatehgarh IV Transmission and Fatehgarh III Transmission to Apraava Energy Private Limited (APEL), the successful bidder, on August 02, 2023," PFC said in a statement on Thursday.

The selection of the bidder was carried out through a Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process for transmission service providers for establishment of transmission systems in line with guidelines notified by the Power Ministry.

In Fatehgarh IV Transmission Limited project, the scope of work involves establishment of a pooling station at Fatehgarh-4 and other associated elements in Rajasthan.

While in Fatehgarh III Transmission Limited project, the scope of work involves establishment of Fatehgarh 3- Bhadla-3 400kV D/c line and other associated elements in Rajasthan.

On August 1, PFCCL transferred Fatehgarh III Beawar Transmission project to Sterlite Power to construct a 350-kilometre, 765kV transmission corridor from Fatehgarh III to Beawar in Rajasthan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)