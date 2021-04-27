Mumbai, Apr 27 (PTI) International price rise of key inputs along with non-revision of subsidy rates have become a hurdle for the domestic phosphatic fertiliser manufacturers, according to a report.

The prices of phosphatic fertilisers and key inputs for their manufacture, which are largely imported, have shown an upswing due to higher consumption in the large agrarian economies, coupled with limited supply increases, rating agency Icra said in a report.

These price increases coupled with non-revision of subsidy rates have created a headwind for the domestic phosphatic fertiliser manufacturers, it noted.

"The international phosphatic fertiliser and input prices have hardened significantly over the last couple of months and are now trading at multi-year high levels. The retail prices in India are a derivative of the subsidy rates announced by the government and the prevailing international prices," Icra Group Head and Senior Vice President Sabyasachi Majumdar said.

With the government keeping the subsidy rates under the Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) unchanged for FY22, there is a significant upward pressure on retail prices, he pointed out.

"In the first quarter of FY22, the industry is likely to witness a lower contribution margin on the sale of phosphatic fertilisers as the procurement was done close to USD 450-460 per tonne for DAP in the fourth 2020-21, which will be sold in first quarter of FY22 and the retail prices will be maintained at the government directive," he said.

As phosphoric acid prices have further increased to USD 998 per tonne for the first quarter of 2021-22, with the current retail prices and subsidy rates, the sale of phosphatic fertilisers, particularly Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) will become a loss-making proposition from the second quarter of FY22, he stated.

"Thus, we expect the industry to reduce production as well as import of DAP and shift focus towards other grades of phosphatic fertilisers," he added.

The Indian phosphatic fertiliser industry is highly dependent on imports to meet the demand for finished goods as well as raw material like rock phosphate, phosphoric acid or ammonia, which is entirely imported in the country.

International prices for finished fertilisers as well as raw material have witnessed a steep rise, driven by strong demand from key agrarian economies like the US, China and Brazil as corn and soybean prices have hit multi-year highs, leading to higher sowing and fertilisation requirements.

Although the demand has increased substantially, the supply side has not been able to keep up, leading to steep increase in the prices, the report pointed out.

While international prices have witnessed a significant run-up, Icra expects the international prices to start cooling off from June 2021 as the application season in most of the major economies will be over and the demand is expected to ease out.

The report also said a few of the key raw materials like ammonia, which had witnessed a significant surge in prices due to plant outages, are also expected to moderate and fall in line with their five-year averages.

In H2 FY22, the prices are expected to moderate and the pressure on the retail prices is expected to ease out, however, currency depreciation will remain a key monitorable here, it added.

As per Icra's estimates, the subsidy rate for DAP needs to be revised by at least 40 per cent from the current levels to keep the retail prices in check.

"Also, with the Covid-19 cases now rising across India and cases being reported from the rural populace as well, the fertiliser offtake could get impacted in case the second wave extends into the sowing season,” he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)