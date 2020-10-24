Puducherry, Oct 24 (PTI): Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Saturday announced Deepavali bonus for 2019- 2020.

The bonus of Rs 6,908 is for non-gazetted group 'B' staff and those under group 'C' category while it is Rs 1,200 for full-time casual staff in government departments, the Chief Minister said in a press statement here.

This would entail an expenditure of Rs 18 crore for the government, the statement said.

A total of 26,000 staff would be benefited, it added.

