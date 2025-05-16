New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Zepto Co-Founder and CEO Aadit Palicha on Friday said the quick commerce player is looking to create a full-stack brand analytics tool with its latest offering Zepto Atom that would position itself as a "good competitor" to established players like Nielsen and Kantar.

The data insights platform has been rolled to thousands of brands listed on Zepto on a trial basis.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Meghna Friday Lottery Result of May 16 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

"We are essentially creating a full-stack brand analytics tool, an advanced tool that gives brands the ability to go a level deeper than just the basic performance, on Zepto, and derive insights that cannot just help them grow on the Zepto platform, but they can use it across all their businesses...

"Our ambition is to... hopefully be a good replacement to, or at least stay a good competitor to the likes of Nielsen and Kantar," Palicha said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 16, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Mail queries sent to Nielsen and Kantar did not elicit a response.

Zepto has fixed the pricing of Zepto Atom at Rs 30,000, or 0.5 per cent of the brand's gross merchandise value (GMV) -- whichever is higher -- for a 90-day subscription in postpaid format. The GMV will be taken from the previous month.

Zepto Atom builds on the existing Zepto Brand Portal, which provides basic performance data to brands for free.

The new subscription service offers a suite of advanced features, including hyperlocal, PIN-code-level market share and brand performance data, live metrics (updated every minute), and Zepto GPT -- a natural language processing (NLP) assistant trained on Zepto's dataset to deliver actionable insights and strategic recommendations.

Additionally, Zepto Atom will provide brands with advanced behavioural analytics, such as customer repeatability, retention, share of voice in searches and homepage, and full-funnel visibility into customer purchase behaviour.

Palicha said additional features for Zepto Atom will be rolled out gradually.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)