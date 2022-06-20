New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Union minister R K Singh will on Tuesday participate in a event being organised on the International Day of Yoga at world's oldest university site at Nalanda in Bihar, an official statement said on Monday.

Also Read | Stagflation Risk Low in India Amid Slowing Growth, Says Finance Ministry.

In a statement, the power ministry said, International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2022 is being celebrated this year marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Ministry of Ayush is observing the International Day of Yoga at 75 iconic locations across India.

Also Read | Poco X4 GT Confirmed To Be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC.

The Prime Minister will lead the programme from Mysuru, Karnataka.

"R K Singh, Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy, will lead the IDY 2022 programme at Nalanda Mahavihara in Bihar which is the site of the oldest university in the world," the statement said.

According to it, over 700 participants will join the Yoga Day celebrations at Nalanda Mahavihara.

The theme for IDY 2022 is Yoga for Humanity. Celebrations will be held across the world in a grand manner completely embedding it with the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebrations.

The core purpose of IDY is to create mass awareness regarding the health benefits of yoga for the people. Over the years, IDY has become a mass movement for health.

About Nalanda, the statement said, "it had been an ancient seat of learning and a religious centre that imparted manifold knowledge. Nalanda was a renowned Buddhist monastic university in ancient Magadh from 5th century AD to 12th century AD. The Mahavihara, built in red bricks, was considered to be an architectural masterpiece."

Presently, the ruins of the ancient Nalanda Mahavihara occupy an area of 14 hectares and most of it remains unexplored, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)