Poco will officially launch the X4 GT and the F4 5G on June 23, 2022. The company has been teasing both the devices on its official Twitter account. Ahead of the launch, Poco has revealed several hardware details of the Poco X4 GT smartphone. The company has confirmed that the handset will come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and will sport a 144Hz display. Poco F4 5G Confirmed to Sport 64MP Triple Rear Camera Setup.

It will pack a 67W turbo fast charging support. Poco X4 GT is said to be a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro, which debuted recently in China. As a reminder, Redmi Note 11T Pro gets a 6.6-inch FHD+ Display, a 144Hz refresh rate, a Dimensity 8100 chipset, 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The future is about speed. Unlock possibilities with #POCOX4GT fully packed with MediaTek Dimensity 8100. More playing, less waiting, and #NoSpeedLimited. pic.twitter.com/GoOJc7IM6I — POCO (@POCOGlobal) June 18, 2022

The smartphone also features a 64MP triple rear camera module, a 16MP selfie shooter, a 3.5mm audio jack, Hi-Res audio, Dolby Atmos, stereo speakers and a 5,080mAh battery. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

