New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Powergrid on Thursday said the commercial operations have started at its 85 MW solar plant in Nagda, Madhya Pradesh.

The solar project has been set through its wholly owned subsidiary, namely Powergrid Energy Services Ltd, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"This is to inform that 85 MW Solar PV Power Plant at Nagda, Ujjain...has been put into commercial operation with effect from April 24," it said.

