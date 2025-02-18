Prayagraj, Feb 18 (PTI) The ongoing Maha Kumbh here has significantly boosted the city's tourism, travel, and hospitality industries, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said on Tuesday.

Even after the completion of the 'amrit snans', millions of devotees continue to visit daily with demand for hotels, lodges and luxury cottages remaining high, it said.

On Tuesday, the footfall for the holy dip at Triveni Sangam crossed past the 55 crore mark, the UP government said in a statement.

Being held after 12 years, the Maha Kumbh started on January 13 and will continue till February 26. The mega fair had three 'amrit snan' dates and three special bathing dates - the six auspicious Hindu days which draw the maximum number of pilgrims.

While all three 'amrit snan' dates are over and two other special bathing days are gone, only the special occasion of Mahashivratri (February 26) remains.

Hotel and guest house bookings took a sudden dip after the January 29 stampede, which left multiple pilgrims dead and injured. According to officials, 30 people died and 60 were injured in the stampede.

On Tuesday, the UP government said that hotel occupancy rates have risen sharply, particularly in the fair area, where pre-bookings for accommodations post-February 26 remain strong.

The city's hotel and restaurant industry has recorded a 20-30 per cent growth, with profit margins increasing by 5-10 per cent. Tour and travel agencies are also benefiting from the influx of visitors.

"Rooms in three- and four-star hotels, as well as homestays and lodges, are being booked in large numbers. Luxury tent houses in the fairgrounds are fully occupied, reflecting the growing demand," said Harjinder Singh, President of the Prayagraj Hotels and Restaurant Welfare Association.

He added, "The hospitality industry has seen a 5-10 per cent profit increase, and this trend is expected to continue beyond Maha Kumbh."

With the event drawing record crowds, the demand for accommodation and travel services continues to drive growth in Prayagraj's tourism sector, the government statement said.

