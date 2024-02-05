Jaipur, Feb 5 (PTI) A priest was allegedly beaten to death with a stick at an ashram in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police said Monday.

Padukalan SHO Manvendra Singh said that Chhotupuri (53), a priest at Raghurgiri temple, was killed by a person from the village on Sunday night.

A case has been registered against the accused Ramprasad under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and he has been taken into custody, he said.

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem, the SHO said, adding that a probe is on in the matter.

