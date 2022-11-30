New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) US-based Prismforce on Wednesday said it has raised USD 13.6 million (about Rs 111 crore) led by Sequoia Capital India.

Prismforce will be utilising the funds to enhance its product suite, strengthen go-to-market capabilities and grow its talent base, the company said in a statement.

"At Prismforce, we chose to build the first vertical SaaS product suite designed for tech services.

"Our core team has people with experience in global tech and consulting companies such as Amazon, Uber, Infosys, Phenom & McKinsey," Prismforce Founder and CEO Somnath Chatterjee said.

By partnering with Sequoia Capital India, the company would be able to accelerate its product development and business growth to serve the tech sector globally, Chatterjee added.

Prismforce is operational in the US and India.

Prior to this, a year ago, the company had raised USD 1.8 million in seed funding from select industry thought leaders, serial entrepreneurs and SaaS founders as angel investors.

