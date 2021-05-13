Sambalpur (Odisha), May 13 (PTI) The Public Works Department (PWD) has already started the civil work for installation of a Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generator plant at the district headquarter hospital (DHH) here, an official said.

A 200-bed COVID-19 hospital including 50 general bed 65 High Dependency Units (HDU) beds and 85 ICU beds has been operational on the premises of the DHH here since April 28 and with the operation of the PSA oxygen generator plant, the hospital's dependence on oxygen from outside will decrease.

"The PWD has already started the civil work for the installation of the PSA oxygen plant on the premises of the DHH. The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) will install the plant. The plant will be ready within four weeks," said additional district medical officer (ADMO), Sambalpur, Alekh Mohapatra.

The PSA plant employs a technology that absorbs nitrogen from ambient air to concentrate oxygen for supply to hospitals. The oxygen generated can be supplied straight to the site of use either through a dedicated pipeline or compressed to fill cylinders. The capacity of the proposed PSA oxygen generator plant at the Sambalpur DHH is 960 litres per minute and the oxygen purity is 93 per cent.

The plant could supply oxygen to either 64 ventilators at the rate of 15 litres per minute per ventilator round the clock, or 192 oxygen points for oxygen support at the rate of 5 litres per minute, or 32 Highflow oxygen at the rate of 30 litres per minute per patient round the clock. The hospital authorities will decide in which way they will avail oxygen from the plant, said an official.

Mohapatra said, currently, the hospital here depends on three oxygen plants in Sambalpur and Jharsuguda to meet the oxygen requirement of the health care centre beside the COVID-19 hospital which is functional on its premises.

Around 300 to 400 jumbo cylinders are required per day for COVID-19 hospital here. The PSA oxygen generator plant will be a boon for the hospital here, he said.

