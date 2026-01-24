Washington, January 24: TikTok has officially rolled out updated Terms of Service and Privacy Policies for users in the United States, marking a major regulatory and operational shift as the platform begins operating under a newly formed entity, TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC. The changes, effective January 22, 2026, follow ByteDance’s decision to spin out a dedicated US-based TikTok business as part of an agreement with the US government aimed at addressing national security concerns and avoiding a potential nationwide ban.

Millions of American users were prompted this week to accept the revised terms via in-app notifications to continue accessing the platform. While TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC will oversee US operations, the documents clarify that the company will continue to collaborate with select global service providers and business partners, including BD TikTok USA LLC (TT Commerce & Global Services). TikTok says this structure allows it to deliver a “global experience” across advertising, e-commerce and marketing, while complying with US laws. TikTok Allowed To Continue in Canada for Now Amid National Security Concerns; Court Overturns Dissolution Order for ByteDance Subsidiary.

Generative AI Rules and Content Ownership

A major addition to the 2026 terms is a comprehensive section governing generative AI-enabled features. TikTok now explicitly defines user content to include both AI “Inputs” (such as prompts or queries) and AI-generated “Outputs”, according to its new terms and conditions page. While users retain ownership of content they create, TikTok clarifies that ownership of AI output does not prevent others from generating similar results using the platform’s tools.

The company also disclaims responsibility for AI-generated material, warning that such output may be inaccurate, incomplete or misleading. Users are prohibited from presenting AI-generated content as human-created or removing labels, watermarks or metadata designed to identify synthetic media. These rules aim to curb misinformation and deepfake misuse as AI-generated content becomes more prevalent.

At the same time, TikTok grants itself a broad, irrevocable, worldwide licence to use user content for platform operations and for developing new technologies, including training and improving machine learning and AI models.

Expanded Privacy Policy and Location Tracking

TikTok’s updated US privacy policy introduces broader data collection permissions, particularly around location tracking. If users enable location services, the platform can now collect both approximate and precise location data, a shift from earlier language that suggested limited or no precise tracking in some app versions. Users can still opt out via device-level settings, but the collection is now formally embedded in the policy.

Privacy experts note that this aligns TikTok more closely with other major social platforms, allowing the company to build more detailed user profiles to enhance recommendations and advertising effectiveness.

Targeted Advertising and Cross-Platform Data Use

The revised policies also expand TikTok’s advertising capabilities. Previously focused on tailored ads within the app, the new language allows TikTok to use first-party and third-party data to deliver personalised advertising both on and off the platform. This means activity on TikTok may influence the ads users see across other websites and digital services.

The company confirms the use of cross-site tracking technologies to support this broader advertising network. Users who wish to limit such tracking must manually adjust their advertising preferences within the app.

Account Security, Conduct and Enforcement

TikTok has reaffirmed its minimum age requirement, barring users under 13 unless they use the “Under 13 Experience”. Users aged 13 to 18 are required to review the terms with a parent or guardian. The platform has also tightened rules on inactivity, reserving the right to reclaim or reassign usernames if an account has not been accessed for 180 days.

Additionally, the updated terms prohibit unauthorised data scraping, automated bots and the commercial use of TikTok content or AI features without explicit permission. These measures are designed to combat inauthentic behaviour and protect intellectual property.

Liability Limits and Third-Party Services

To reduce legal exposure, TikTok has strengthened its limitation of liability provisions. The service is provided “as is”, and the company disclaims responsibility for damages arising from reliance on AI output or interactions with third-party advertisers. TikTok’s liability is capped at the greater of USD 100 or the amount paid by a user in the past 12 months.

The terms also clarify that integrations with third-party apps, including single sign-on tools and content sharing to other platforms, are governed by those companies’ own privacy policies. TikTok-White House Deal Update: ByteDance Officially Divests US Operations to New American Joint Venture TikTok USDS, Chinese Engineers Won't Have Control Over Algorithm.

As TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC begins operations, the updated terms and policies form the new legal foundation for millions of American users, reflecting both heightened regulatory scrutiny and the platform’s expanding use of AI, data-driven advertising and global interoperability.

