Elon Musk’s xAI Developing AI-Powered Topic-Specific ‘For You’ Tabs on X for Curated Content Experience
xAI is developing topic-specific “For You” tabs on X to deliver cleaner, AI-curated feeds. The feature could offer high-quality content focused on areas such as artificial intelligence, filtering out low-effort and divisive posts. The move highlights xAI’s push to improve content discovery, reduce toxicity and enhance user experience on the platform.
xAI, the AI company behind Grok, is actively developing topic-specific “For You” tabs on X (formerly Twitter). Announced by reliable insider DogeDesigner (@cb_doge), the feature aims to create customised feeds using advanced AI curation. Users may soon access a dedicated AI-focused tab delivering high-quality artificial intelligence content, free from political rage bait, low-effort posts and divisive noise. This promises a cleaner, more signal-rich experience for enthusiasts and could transform how niche topics are discovered and engaged with on the platform. The initiative reflects xAI’s ongoing efforts to refine algorithmic recommendations and reduce toxicity in social feeds. Grok Imagine New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Launches 10-Second Video Generation; Comes With Improved Audio and Video Quality.
Elon Musk's xAI Developing 'For You' Tabs
BREAKING: xAI team is working on topic specific For You tabs.
Imagine a For You AI feed that shows only high quality artificial intelligence content with zero political rage bait. pic.twitter.com/Jy65e7Z0tJ
— DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 24, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2026 09:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).