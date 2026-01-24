India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Online, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: How To Watch IND U19 vs NZ U19 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV

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India U19 Cricket Team vs New Zealand U19 Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The Indian Under-19 cricket team is set to face New Zealand in their final Group A fixture of the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026. The India vs New Zealand U19 WC match carries significant weight as both sides look to solidify their standings ahead of the Super Six stage. India enters the contest following a strong start to the tournament, while New Zealand aims to overcome a series of rain-affected matches to secure a vital win. William Byrom's 5/14 Helps Australia Win After Sri Lanka Bundle Out For 58 in AUS vs SL U19 WC Cup 2026

The Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo has traditionally offered a balanced contest between bat and ball. While the early morning moisture typically assists pace bowlers, the surface tends to flatten out, allowing batters to score freely once they are set. Given the recent weather patterns in Zimbabwe, the toss may play a crucial role, with captains likely to consider the potential for Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) interventions.

Where to Watch IND U19 vs NZ U19 Under-19 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming and TV Channels

In India (TV): The Star Sports Network holds the exclusive television broadcast rights for the tournament in India. Fans can tune in to various Star Sports channels to watch the match in multiple languages.

In India (Digital): Live streaming is available exclusively on the Jio Hotstar app and website. Mobile users can access the stream for free (with advertisements), while premium high-definition viewing requires a valid subscription. Tactical Decision or Disgrace? Pakistan Deliberately Slowdown Chase vs Zimbabwe in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Match, Results in Scotland’s Exit.

Match Facts: India U19 vs NZ U19

Feature Details Tournament ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026 Match India U19 vs New Zealand U19 (Match 24) Date Saturday, 24 January 2026 Venue Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe Start Time 13:00 IST TV Channel (India) Star Sports Network Live Stream (India) JioHotstar

Team News and Key Players

India, led by captain Ayush Mhatre, has enjoyed a flawless run in the group stages so far. Following a comfortable six-wicket victory over the USA in their opener, the "Boys in Blue" defeated arch-rivals Bangladesh by 18 runs (DLS method). Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been the standout performer with the bat, while Henil Patel and Vihaan Malhotra have anchored a disciplined bowling attack.

New Zealand, conversely, has faced a frustrating campaign hampered by the weather. With their previous matches against the USA and Bangladesh ending in "No Result" due to persistent rain, the Black Caps are in urgent need of a completed game and a positive result to ensure a favourable draw in the next round.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2026 10:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).