Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Sri Lanka and England meet on 24 January at the R. Premadasa Stadium for the second match of their three-game One Day International (ODI) series. You can find Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match Scorecard here. The hosts lead the series 1-0 following a 19-run victory in the opener on Thursday. For England, led by Harry Brook, this fixture is a must-win to keep the series alive and halt a difficult run of form in the 50-over format. Commentary Panel Members Embrace Sri Lankan Culture By Donning Traditional Attire Ahead of SL vs ENG 1st ODI 2026.

Sri Lanka enters the second ODI with significant momentum after their spinners dismantled the English middle order in the first match. Batting first, the hosts posted a competitive 271/6, anchored by an unbeaten 93 from Kusal Mendis.

Despite a strong start from England, which saw Ben Duckett (62) and Joe Root (61) put on a century stand, the tourists suffered a dramatic collapse. Sri Lanka’s spin attack, led by Jeffrey Vandersay and Dunith Wellalage, took advantage of a turning pitch to bowl England out for 252, securing a hard-fought lead in the series.

SL vs ENG 2nd ODI 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details

Fans can follow the live action through several global broadcast partners. In the UK, TNT Sports holds the exclusive rights for the tour, with digital streaming available via the discovery+ app.

In India, the series is being broadcast on the Sony Sports Network, with live streaming available on FanCode and SonyLIV. Local fans in Sri Lanka can watch the match on SLRC (Channel Eye), with streaming options via Dialog ViU. SL vs ENG 2026: Sri Lanka Unveils 17-Member Squad for ODI Series Against England.

Match Fact

Feature Details Tournament England Tour of Sri Lanka 2026 Match Sri Lanka vs England, 2nd ODI Date Saturday, 24 January Venue R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Start Time 14:30 IST Series Status Sri Lanka leads 1-0 TV Channel (UK) TNT Sports Live Stream (India) Sony LIV Live Stream (SL) discovery+

With the match being a day fixture, the pitch is expected to remain dry, likely offering further turn as the game progresses. Captains winning the toss may lean towards batting first to avoid the challenges of chasing on a deteriorating surface under the afternoon sun.

