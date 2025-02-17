New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Metal components maker PTC Industries on Monday posted Rs 14.2 crore net profit in the December quarter, aided by higher income.

It had posted Rs 8 crore net profit a year earlier, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 77.1 crore from Rs 59 crore in the year-ago quarter.

During the quarter, it acquired 100 per cent ownership of Trac Holdings, which owns Trac Precision Solutions -- a UK-based company specialising in precision-machined components for the aerospace, defence, and power generation sectors.

Shares of the company ended 8.98 per down at Rs 11,922.05 apiece on the BSE.

