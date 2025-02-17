Ludhiana, Feb 17 (PTI) Two labourers, including a minor were burnt alive while another received severe burn injuries when a fire broke out in a cycle seat covers manufacturing factory here on Monday, police said.

The fire tenders of the Municipal Corporation's fire brigade reached the factory near Dhuri rail crossing and controlled the flames after about an hour, officials said.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 18 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

According to police the fire and smoke spread in such a way that some labourers working inside could not come out.

Two persons who were badly burnt were lying near the bath room and were taken to the local Civil hospital where one of them succumbed to the injuries, they said.

Also Read | What Is Credit Card Scam? As Chandigarh Man Duped of INR 9 Lakh, Learn About This New Online Fraud and How To Be Safe.

The severely injured labourer, who is also a minor, was stated to be in a critical state in the hospital.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, police said, adding that a case has been lodged against the factory owner.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)