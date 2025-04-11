Shimla, Apr 11 (PTI) Light to moderate rains lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh and high altitude tribal areas received light snowfall on Friday.

Dharamshala was the wettest with 37 mm rains, followed by Dalhousie 21 mm, Gohar 19.0, Kangra 14.2, Pandoh 14.0, Paonta Sahib 13.6, Karsog 13.1, Mandi 8.0, Sangla 7.4 mm, Shimla 7 mm, and Guler 5.6 mm.

Shimla, Sundernagar, Jubberhatti, Jot, and Kangra saw thunderstorms while heat wave conditions prevailed in Sundernagar and Dharamshala, and severe heat waves in Bhuntar, the local MeT station said.

The Lahaul and Spiti Police has asked commuters to assess the weather conditions before travelling as snowfall was witnessed at various places in the district.

The MeT station has issued 'yellow' warning of thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur on April 12 and predicted dry weather in the state till April 17.

The maximum and minimum temperatures dropped marginally and Una was the hottest with 36.2 degrees while Keylong was the coldest with a low of 2.0 degrees.

With fresh rains, the monthly rain deficit in April has reduced from 99 to 90 per cent and seasonal rainfall deficit from March 1 to April 11 was 43 per cent.

