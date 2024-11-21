Jaipur, Nov 21 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday said it is his government's priority to build quality roads and make movement in the state simple and smooth.

He was chairing a review meeting of the public works department at his office.

According to the official statement, Sharma said in the meeting that the development of infrastructure accelerates the development of the state and it is the government's priority to build quality roads to make the movement simple and smooth.

He directed that the department should complete the construction work of important projects with full responsibility and on time.

Sharma issued directions to conduct continuous investigations to ensure quality in road construction work and take action if any deficiency is found.

The chief minister also held a review meeting of the tourism, art and culture department.

