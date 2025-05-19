Jaipur, May 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday laid the foundation stone of a project to enhance a drinking water scheme in Alwar city using tube wells and pipelines at Rs 23.27 crore.

Sharma said the BJP governments at the Centre and state are committed to the upliftment of farmers and cattle rearers as he also launched a two new local dairy products.

Also Read | What Is 'Operation Olivia', Indian Coast Guard's Mission To Protect Nearly 7 Lakh Olive Ridley Turtles in Odisha?.

Addressing the White Revolution Second Phase and Alwar Milk Union Day programme in Alwar, he said schemes like the Samman Nidhi and bonus price on MSP on wheat have benefitted farmers.

The CM said milk unions are emerging as a symbol of strength of the cattle rearers. Organisations of small cattle rearers are working in an organised manner on a large scale, he said according to an official statement.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 19, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

He said the associations have established new dimensions of development, public participation and self-reliance. The activism of women in the dairy sector has increased prominently, which is leading to their economic empowerment, Sharma said.

The CM laid the foundation stone of enhancement work linked to a drinking water scheme in Alwar city using tubewells and pipelines from Siliserh area at Rs 23.27 crore.

Sharma said that short term interest free crop loan of about Rs 30,000 crore has been distributed to about 47 lakh farmers. Women are being empowered through Lakhpati Didi Yojana, he said listing more BJP schemes.

Asserting that there has been no paper leak in his 17-month tenure, Sharma said 300 people accused of involvement in paper leak during the tenure of the previous government have been arrested.

Later, the chief minister unveiled a statue of Maharana Pratap in a park at Moti Dungri.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)