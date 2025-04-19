Jaipur, Apr 19 (PTI) Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday slammed the Rajasthan government over its "failure" to implement the instructions of the High Court on heat-related deaths.

In a post on X, he said that the High Court's concern over the state government's mismanagement to avoid the ever-increasing temperature and the outbreak of heat waves is absolutely justified.

He said on X, "On May 30 last year, the High Court took suo motu cognizance of the deaths due to heat wave and issued instructions in this regard, but the state government did not implement these instructions and did not make any proper arrangements to protect the common people till the summer arrived this year."

Gehlot said that the state government should make saving the lives of the common people from heat waves a top priority and work on it so that people do not die untimely.

The health department had last year reported five deaths due to heatwaves across the state.

